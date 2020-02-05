8K Video Recording Is Possible Using a Snapdragon 865 Phone, Qualcomm Shows

One of the impressive features of the Snapdragon 865 was its ability to record 8K video. It was later revealed that the development of the chipset took three years to complete. This much time probably gave Qualcomm enough resources and talent to have a singular focus on the Snapdragon 865, which is why it comes packed with a ton of improvements compared to previous-generation silicon. Now the company has shown to people that it’s more than possible to capture 8K videos from your smartphone.

Qualcomm’s Latest Clip Uses a Smartphone Prototype With Newest Chipset to Record 8K Video

According to the details, the video Qualcomm posted shows a Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone that’s actually a prototype. It is running Sony’s IMX586 sensor and shows that 8K video recording is possible with mobile devices now. Keep in mind that each frame of 8K footage is churning out 33 megapixels each, and that’s a lot of data to be processed. In addition to the sensor and chipset to be able to handle this much data throughput, the storage also needs to keep up with the demanding bandwidth.

Samsung Won’t Be Using Its Custom Exynos 990 for the Galaxy S20 Series in Its Home Market

This is why you’ll see a lot of 2020 flagships featuring UFS 3.0 storage. Thanks to higher read and write speeds, the internal memory present in modern-day handsets will easily be able to keep up what 8K video recording throws in its direction. Still, we need to put out a reminder for potential customers out there. Just because a particular component has been engineered to complete a certain task in its prowess level, doesn’t mean a manufacturer will allow that.

Take Google for example. The Snapdragon 855 powering both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL could have easily recorded 4K 60FPS video from the primary camera but the feature was pulled before launch. Google later explained that it restricted the video recording limit to 4K 30FPS on both models was because not a lot of people would use that mode for capturing footage.

Hopefully, Google and other manufacturers alike will allow their premium offerings to support 8K video recording support. Just to remind you, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 will support this mode, and from the looks of it, so will Xiaomi’s Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. To see how the image quality may look on those upcoming devices, check out Qualcomm’s 8K footage below and let us know what you think.

