Last-Minute Leak Spills Everything: Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, and More

Just hours before the Samsung Unpacked livestream, a popular leakster unveiled majorly all of the products that the company will announce. That's right, Evan Blass leaked almost the entire product line that Samsung will potentially announce today including the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tap S7, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Live Buds.

While almost everything about the Galaxy Note 20 series is leaked, the new leak just adds more credence to the previous ones. The leaks probably show the final design of the products that match the previously rumored design description. You've got new color variants for the Galaxy Note 20 series including the Mystic Bronze and Green option. You will get three camera lenses on the back along with other sensors.

The leaks also share details on the S Pen functionality of the Galaxy Note 20 series. It will feature a bunch of new tricks. The PowerShare addition also continues to be part of the device so you can charge your Galaxy Watch 3 wirelessly.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 appears in full glory, revealing how the device will look with a punch-hole camera. Moreover, the external display is significantly larger than the original Fold, covering almost the entire front of the device. The new color options are showcased, so do take a look. Evan Blass also unveiled the foldable's hinge which will come in a range of different colors including Silver, Gold, Red, and Blue.

The Mystic Bronze color is not limited to the Galaxy Note 20 but also shown on the Galaxy Tap S7, Galaxy Watch 3, and Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Tap S7 features a boxier design, much like the new iPad Pro models. You can see the antenna that runs through the top and bottom. The Galaxy Live Buds and the Galaxy Watch 3 also features a similar design that we have previously reported, bolstering previous leaks and rumors.

Samsung's Unpacked event will start in about three hours today so do stick around if you're looking to hear the official announcement. We will be covering the event extensively so be sure to schedule your time accordingly.