Galaxy Note 20 Leaks in Full Glory, Showing Off Specs and Color Options

The Galaxy Note 20 is set to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked in less than a month on 5th August, and we have been receiving a lot of impressive details about the device, and how it is going to be. If I am being honest, Note 20 does look like the least compelling option following recent leaks that showed off a flat display with 60Hz refresh rate.

We understand how some people would want the flat-screen version, but after using the 120Hz refresh rate devices for some time, it is hard to settle for anything less. But if Samsung sells it, people will buy it. The latest leak is perhaps the biggest and most prolific so far, as it shows the device from every angle in official renders, along with shedding information on the colors the phone will come in.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Shows Off the Curves in Official Renders

The Galaxy Note 20 Looks Majestic in Mystic Green with Its Flat Display

The leak is coming from Evan Blass of @evleaks who decided to share high-resolution photos of the Galaxy Note 20 in all the available colors, The phone does look gorgeous, even if the screen remains flat.

I have to say that the device does look amazing and there is no denying that. However, aside from the device itself, we also have some information on the specs. The Galaxy Note 20 is set to have a 4,300 mAh battery, a 6.7" flat-screen with 60Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution, Exynos 990, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage with no external card slot. The phone is going to be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Green

As far as the Galaxy Note 20 is concerned, we are not sure how this drastic shift to lowered down screen is going to sit with those who just want to buy an affordable Note rather than splurge on the Note 20 Plus or the Note 20 Ultra. We are hoping there is a good price disparity or else this will make no sense at all.