Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Appears in a Hands-On Video, Shows Everything in Detail

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is said to go official alongside a whole host of other devices like the Galaxy Note 20 series, Tab S7 series, and Galaxy Buds Live. Samsung might surprise us by bringing a few more additions to the Galaxy Unpacked event, and we are looking forward to how that turns out since the event is getting closer and closer.

For now, all eyes are on the Galaxy Watch 3 as we have seen the flagship smartwatch from Samsung leak a couple of times, and in all honesty, things are looking up to be promising. Today, we have a proper hands-on video showing off the Galaxy Watch 3 from all angles, as well as the details about the watch, so stick around to see what it is all about.

Massive Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ Leak Spills Everything

Galaxy Watch 3 Shows Up in a Hands-On Video, Showcasing All the Features and How it Looks

The video was exclusively shared by TechTalkTV and they have had shared similar leaks in the past. We know these are not renders, so that is how the device is going to look like. You can watch the video below and then we will discuss everything we have learned about the watch.

Sharing the details, the video shows us the 41mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 3 that comes with a 1.2-inch display. The same can be found on the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but this time, we have a physical bezel like you would see on traditional divers or GMT watch. The bezel is definitely slimmer here, and the buttons have also seen a refresh, and this design change makes the Galaxy Watch 3 less of a smartwatch and more of a traditional watch with a chronograph complication. For those who prefer larger watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 will also come in a 45mm variant that has a larger, 1.4-inch display but that does not make an entry in this video.

The Galaxy Watch 3 looks a lot like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 but with a physical bezel; this is not necessarily a bad thing. IYou are also getting features like ECG, IP68 water and dust resistance, Gorilla Glass DX, as well as 8GB of internal storage, and these features have been confirmed through the video. If there's anything more to be revealed, we will find out when the watch officially launches.