The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Leaks Majestically in Mystic White

We are already aware of the fact that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is going to happen in less than 2 weeks at the Galaxy Unpacked event and we have received a handful of information. We recently reported a leak showing three colours, the Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black and while both of them looked amazing, today, we have another colour for you that looks straight up like it is made for majesties.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White Might be My Favourite Colorway

The leak is coming from 91Mobiles who have shown off the device, and I have to say, it looks fantastic. Granted, the colorway might not be the option for everyone because a lot of people do talk about not wanting a lighter shade of color scheme but trust me when I say, it does look gorgeous.

It should not come as a surprise that a lot of people will be more inclined towards going for this design based on how good it looks. Why do I say that? Well, for starters, the mix of silver and white looks great, and it has been a long time since Samsung has worked on releasing a white/silver device that looks this good.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the biggest and baddest in the series and will back top of the line specs. The device will be launching in both 4G and 5G variants based on the markets that they are releasing in with the choice of Snapdragon 865+ or Exynos 990. You are also getting up to 12 gigs of RAM, lots of storage, and a great camera system, as well. The device family is supposed to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is taking place on 5th August, and as always, we will be providing you complete coverage, so you won't be missing anything out.