iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max to Feature 1TB Storage Models; Launch Happening in Third Week of September

Once more, Apple is being reported to launch the upcoming iPhone 13 series in the third week of September, and like always, we should expect numerous upgrades for all four new models. However, as far as storage goes, one analyst continues to believe that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will ship with 1TB of internal memory.

According to the Wedbush investors note by Daniel Ives that was spotted by MacRumors, the analyst predicts the shipments percentage as well as provide a launch timeline.

“Our recent Asia supply chain checks for 2H put iPhone builds between 130M-150M. The iPhone 13 appears to represent 35%-45% of iPhone builds in Q3, this positive outlook gives us enhanced confidence that 2021's launch timing will be "normal". From a timing perspective, we believe the current iPhone 13 launch is slated for the third week in September.”

Ives previously predicted that Apple would announce the new iPhone 13 series in the third week of September, and given how various versions were earlier spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission, we will say that we also expect the unveiling during the same period. Previously, both Ives and his Wedbush colleague Strecker Backe mentioned that all iPhone 13 models would sport a LiDAR camera.

Unfortunately, Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner commented that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature LiDAR scanners, which falls in line with Ives current prediction. Despite all four iPhone 13 models rumored to feature the same design as the current-generation iPhone 12 family, Apple expects high demand for them. This is why the technology giant has reportedly asked suppliers to increase production by 20 percent, with JP Morgan previously stating that Apple could ship up to 240 million units in 2021 alone.

To meet production targets, Apple has reported to have added Luxshare Precision to its supply chain, the same firm that has apparently been tasked to mass produce mini-LED screens for the M1X MacBook Pro family. For customers waiting for the iPhone 13 launch, they are likely expecting displays with faster refresh rates, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and faster performance thanks to the A15 Bionic, whose mass production reportedly kicked off in May, with Apple rumored to have placed a 100 million shipments order.

