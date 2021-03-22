All iPhone 13 Models to Offer 1TB Storage Variants and LiDAR Cameras, Claims Newest Report

Apple usually separates its ‘Pro’ line of iPhones with the less expensive variants by incorporating ‘top of the line’ features and additions like premium materials, better displays, improved cameras, and much more. In 2021, however, Apple could offer similar features for all iPhone 13 models, at least when it comes to the maximum allotted storage and camera. According to the latest report, the four models arriving later this year could offer up to 1TB of storage, as well as a LiDAR camera.

All iPhone 13 Camera Could Also Support Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization

A new note from Wedbush analysts Strecker Backe and Daniel Ives states that all iPhone 13 models, including the less expensive iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, will be configurable up to 1TB of internal storage. This will be the first time that Apple provides the option to customers to purchase 1TB storage models. Both analysts also claim that all iPhone 13 models will feature a LiDAR camera, adding flames to a previous rumor.

How to Check if Your Apple MagSafe Charger is Genuine or Fake

However, Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner commented that only the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature LiDAR scanners, while a Front Page Tech episode claims that the aforementioned versions will be upgradable to 1TB of storage, not the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini. Since there are plenty of conflicting reports, we advise our readers to treat this information with a pinch of salt, at least for now.

What has been consistent so far is the launch timeline of the iPhone 13 series. Wedbush’s Daniel Ives earlier stated that with the supply chain problems apparently resolved, Apple could launch the new family of smartphones in late September. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also spoke on the iPhone 13 launch schedule, stating that no model would see any production delays, indicating that Apple aims to launch all devices in September.

One feature that is not said to arrive for the iPhone 13 mini or iPhone 13 is faster 120Hz LTPO OLED screens, which are reserved for the more premium models. Assuming this report materializes, we could see Apple witnessing a possible shipment surge because of bringing high-end features to the less pricey versions.

News Source: Cult of Mac