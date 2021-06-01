iPhone 13 Pro Max to Feature a Massive 4352mAh Battery; Remaining Models Could Get Modestly Large Cells

Given its size, it was obvious that the iPhone 12 Pro Max would have the biggest battery out of all the three models, and its successor, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, could top that limit, according to a new leak. In fact, all the iPhone 13 models reported to arrive in late September could have larger cells than their direct predecessors, and that is excellent news for a number of reasons, which we will discuss shortly.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Said to Feature an 18 Percent Battery Increase Compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max

On Weibo, Digital Chat Station has shared what appears to be the battery capacities of all the iPhone 13 models, and unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to sport the biggest cell, at 4352mAh. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a 3687mAh cell, its successor will have an 18 percent bigger battery, assuming the leak is true. This info suggests the upcoming flagship will have a thicker chassis, and the same goes for the rest of the iPhone 13 family, whose battery capacities are listed below.

iPhone 13 mini - 2406mAh (8 percent capacity increase over iPhone 12 mini)

iPhone 13 - 3095mAh (9.9 percent capacity increase over iPhone 12)

iPhone 13 Pro - 3095mAh (9.9 percent capacity increase over iPhone 12 Pro)

For the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, that increase in the battery is justified. Aside from the Snapdragon X60 5G modem expected in all models, the two premium variants will feature LTPO OLED screens from Samsung, which the company has commenced mass production for. The display upgrade will mean both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will gain support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and with the 5G modem running in unison, that battery will be used up rather quickly, hence the increase in capacities.

Despite the fact that the A15 Bionic, LTPO OLED, and Snapdragon X60 modem are more efficient than their predecessors, when used aggressively, your iPhone will hardly last for a few hours, so a physical capacity increase was likely necessary at this stage. Apple will certainly make optimizations in iOS to make sure that your device can last you the entire day, but there is only so much that software can accomplish.

We are happy to hear that all iPhone 13 models will potentially feature bigger batteries, but we recommend treating this leak with a pinch for now. If you wish to learn more about the upcoming family, make sure to check out our entire rumor roundup, which we will continue to update with time.

News Source: DCS