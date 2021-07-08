iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini Case Leak Shows Near-Identical Lens Cutouts as iPhone 12 Pro Max; Bigger Cameras Inbound

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini may not ship with LTPO OLED panels like the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, but there are other changes to look forward to. It has been reported on multiple occasions that we should look forward to camera upgrades, and this case leak could put additional confidence in our expectations.

Measuring Tools Show iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini Cameras Could Only Be a Hairline Smaller Than the iPhone 12 Pro Max

Multiple cases belonging to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were leaked on Weibo, and shared by DuanRai on Twitter, showing massive differences between the iPhone 12’s camera lens size. On the Chinese microblogging website, the tipster who goes by the name ‘Old Explosion Technology’ used measuring tools to see the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini camera lens’ size differences, and if you want to see a comparison, it is listed below.

iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini - 15.32mm

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 15.39mm

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini - 13.83mm









What is interesting is that the Weibo tipster suggests that Apple may use the same iPhone 12 Pro Max sensor in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. If that is the case, then there is a possibility that the less expensive versions of the iPhone 13 lineup also support Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization, as mentioned in a previous report. This hardware addition is currently exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but may not be for long.

Assuming this change materializes, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 will not just tout improved stabilization in various lighting conditions, but the bigger cameras will enable sharper image and video capture. The lens cutout is massive when compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, so assuming Apple announces the new lineup during the third week of September, you will know which one to pick up if you desire some worthy camera upgrades.

In related news, an iPhone 13 Pro Max case previously leaked, showing how massive the entire module would be compared to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

News Source: Weibo