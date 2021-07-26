Apple Rumored to Have Ordered More Than 100 Million A15 Bionic Chips From TSMC

To ensure that no iPhone 13 availability problems persist, mass production of the A15 Bionic kicked off in May. Apple expects higher demand from the upcoming models and, as a result, has reportedly asked suppliers to raise production by 20 percent compared to the iPhone 12 series. This will also include TSMC supplying the company with mammoth-sized shipments of its custom silicon. According to the latest rumor, Apple has ordered 100 million of those A15 Bionic chips.

Not All A15 Bionic Chips Will Be Reserved for iPhone 13 Models

The total number of A15 Bionic shipments for Apple exceeds 100 million, according to CnBeta. While the report states that these shipments are meant for the iPhone 13 series, it is possible Apple keeps an extra stock for upcoming devices intended to use this chipset. One of them is the iPad mini 6, which is expected to get unveiled later this year with a redesign.

AirPods 3 Set to be Released Alongside iPhone 13 in September

For 2022, a previous report claimed that Apple would use the A15 Bionic to power the iPhone SE. However, the initial chip shipments will largely be reserved for the iPhone 13 family, seeing as how the upcoming four models are expected to sell in droves. In terms of CPU core count, the A15 Bionic and A14 Bionic will have no differences. Just like its predecessor, Apple’s next-generation silicon will tout a total of six cores, where two of them designed are for performance, while the remaining four focused on power efficiency.

However, the TSMC’s manufacturing process will be an advanced 5nm variant, meaning that the A15 Bionic could deliver improved performance while contributing to battery life at the same time. Speaking of battery life, the upcoming chipset will have to do a tremendous job on that front as both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are reported to ship with LTPO OLED screens, thereby having the ability to dynamically switch their refresh rate up to 120Hz.

A 120Hz will chew through battery life, so we expect the A15 Bionic to play a pivotal role in the efficiency category. We are confident that Apple will provide additional details concerning the A15 Bionic during the iPhone 13 event, which is rumored to be held during the third week of September. As always, we will have all the updates for you then, so stay tuned.

News Source: CnBeta