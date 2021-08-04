Apple Adds Another Chinese Supplier as It Aims to Meet iPhone 13 Production Targets

With the iPhone 13 series expected to be more popular than its direct predecessor, Apple has no choice but to bringing another supplier into the fold to meet production targets, according to a new report.

Apple Has Added Chinese Firm Luxshare Precision to Start Building the iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is expected to raise production of the new iPhone 13 models by 20 percent compared to last year, and according to Nikkei Asia, China’s Luxshare Precision will aid a helping hand. Through January 2022, Apple is expected to produce between 90-95 million new iPhones, with Luxshare reportedly given the responsibility to start building the iPhone 13 Pro, one of the company’s premium models, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max being the second, and largest of the bunch.

Various iPhone 13 Models Show up in Regulatory Database as Apple Gears up for Imminent Launch

The report claims that new Apple suppliers start out with building older iPhone models, but Luxshare is being treated as a different entity here. This could be due to the fact that the two companies Apple’s latest Chinese supplier acquired will also be responsible for providing key components. Sources familiar with the matter said that South Korean camera module maker Cowell and Taiwanese metal frame maker Casetek would build the newest iPhones.

However, despite building the iPhone 13 Pro, Luxshare is only said to get 3 percent of orders, with the remaining going to Foxconn and Pegatron. Then again, the firm’s involvement in Apple’s supply chain comes at the expense of partners from countries like the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea when it comes to orders assignment. This suggests that Luxshare could not be the only supplier getting added in the coming months, and it is only better for Apple since more partners mean a bigger hand in negotiation for future contracts.

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup also appeared on the EEC database, indicating that the company is gearing up for the launch next month. Customers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new models are likely expecting displays with faster refresh rates, improved cameras, bigger batteries, and faster performance thanks to the A15 Bionic.

News Source: Nikkei