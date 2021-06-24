iPhone 13 Launch, Other Factors, Could See Apple Ship up to an Impressive 240 Million Units in 2021

Some upgrades that did not make it to the iPhone 12 lineup could materialize in the iPhone 13 series, which is said to be unveiled during the third week of September. With an early launch compared to last, paired with those expected upgrades, one analyst believes that Apple could ship up to a whopping 240 million units in 2021.

The U.S. Ban on Huawei Will Also Aid Apple in Reaching That Impressive iPhone Shipment Goal

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that the iPhone 13 lineup’s popularity will be the result of specification upgrades. As most of you know, the premium iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are said to arrive with LTPO OLED screens, giving users the option to enable or disable the 120Hz refresh rate. With iOS already praised for its fluidity, this upgrade should kick it up a notch.

iPhone 13 Mass Production Phase Rumored to Be Completed by End of August at the Earliest

Other additions include bigger camera sensors and support for Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization for all iPhone 13 models, a feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, for now. The power efficiency of the A15 Bionic could also result in extended battery life, so that can be considered as an upgrade as well. Unfortunately, Kuo has not specifically mentioned which upgrades will see the iPhone 13’s popularity rise but does mention that Apple could ship between 230-240 million units in 2021.

The ban on Huawei will see the former Chinese giant’s smartphone shipments drop further, allowing Apple to target markets where Huawei had control over earlier. You can find out which iPhone 13 upgrades are expected later this year in our detailed rumor roundup here, and let us know where your preference lies. In our opinion, the iPhone 13 series will see minimal changes on the outside, which was expected, with evidence shown in a dummy leak revealing a different camera arrangement on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

Most of the changes will be on the inside and assuming Apple sticks with the original pricing as last year, we could see another successful launch in the coming months.

News Source: AppleInsider