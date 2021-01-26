iPhone 12 Pro Comfortably Beats the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Latest Performance Comparison

For several years now, Apple’s in-house A-series chipsets have dominated the smartphone performance charts. If you were hoping to see the A14 Bionic running in the iPhone 12 series to get trampled by the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, you have another thing coming in your direction. The latest performance comparison shows how Apple’s latest silicon running in its iPhone range effortlessly beats Samsung’s flagship offering.

iPhone 12 Pro Gains a Lead Against the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Both Compute and GPU Tests

Two images shared via a tweet from NicolasCatard show how the iPhone 12 Pro dominated the Galaxy S21 Ultra in single-core, multi-core, and GPU tests. If you wish to skip the tweet and see the comparison instead, it’s given below.

iPhone 12 Pro

Single-core - 1597

Multi-core - 4008

GPU score - 9255

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Single-core - 1085

Multi-core - 3291

GPU score - 7162

Geekbench 5.

IPhone 12Pro vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/is3wlVyLhl — NicolasCatard (@NicolasCatard) January 26, 2021

More details from the results page show that the Exynos 2100 was powering the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In a previous speed test, where both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 versions of the Galaxy S21 Ultra duked it out, the Exynos 2100 variant actually had the upper hand in CPU-only tests but faltered when the GPU was stressed. These fresh results reveal that despite Samsung’s flagship 5nm SoC being slightly faster than Qualcomm’s latest and greatest silicon, it was still no match for the A14 Bionic.

To overcome this performance deficit, Samsung is rumored to be working on an unnamed Exynos silicon whose GPU has beaten the A14 Bionic’s, but those results were likely achieved with unrealistic power targets. Perhaps the Korean giant could gain the upper hand when it announces its first chipset featuring an AMD GPU during the second or third quarter of 2021. For now, the iPhone 12 Pro and the A14 Bionic reign supreme.

If camera performance is a priority, you can also check out a detailed comparison below where both flagships' image and video content are pitted against one another.

News Source: NicolasCatard