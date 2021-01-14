Galaxy S21 Ultra Goes Official with Exynos 2100, 120Hz Display and More

After months of leaks, speculations, and rumors, the much-awaited Galaxy S21 Ultra along with its siblings has finally gone official, and yes, it is as promising as we thought it would be and then some.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the most expensive model in the lineup, and that goes without saying. But for paying top dollars, you are also getting the top of the shelf spec sheet. Let's not waste more time and have a look at what you are getting your hands on.

Best USB-C Fast Chargers for Galaxy S21, S21 Ultra [List]

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Brings Super-Fast Exynos 2100, 108-Megapixel Camera, 120Hz Display, and a Lot More.

Simply put, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a lot of fun in many ways. Samsung has made sure that it does not leave any stone unturned and deliver a phone that is truly worthy of being called a flagship.

Clearly, the company has learned a lot from their past mistakes, and have tried to make things better this time around.

The Magic of Exynos 2100 in Galaxy S21 Series

The entirety of the Galaxy S21 series is equipped with an Exynos 2100 chip. As for memory, you are getting 12 and 16GB of RAM configuration, and you get three storage configurations starting from 128GB to 512GB for anyone who has a lot of storage need.

Sadly, this time around, there is no external storage available. So, if you have many files to store, you have to go for the highest-end model because only that makes sense at this point.

You can get to know more about the Galaxy S21 Ultra through this infographic.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra Screen Protectors [List]

Galaxy S21 Ultra Design and Screen and the Notorious S-Pen

The design is perhaps one of the biggest changes. While the phone does look identical to the predecessors somehow, Samsung has made some perfect changes. For starters, the company has done away with the glossy rendition of Gorilla Glass. Instead, we are getting a frosted glass back with a haze effect and solid metal frame that can say goodbye to all fingerprints or smudges you might encounter.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a Gorilla Glass Victus on front and back and has an AL7s10 metal frame. On the front, you are getting a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1400 WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display brings an "Eye Comfort Shield," 50% more contrast, as well as 100% color volume, making it a treat for content creators.

The screen also has full support for S-Pen, which will be sold as a separate accessory.

You are also getting the IP68 dust and water resistance, so you can take your phone for swimming without having to worry about anything.

The phone weighs a hefty 228 grams, but I doubt this will be a deciding factor for anyone going to buy this phone.

















Next-Gen Cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Galaxy S21 Ultra takes cameras to the next level; Samsung has seemingly learned from their past mistakes, and the cameras on their flagship model this time are great.

On the rear, you are getting a 108-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, and another 10-megapixel telephoto camera with f/4.9 aperture.

Samsung claims that the new dual telephoto lens can be 3x and 10x optical zoom and 100x or 20x Zoom Lock captures. In addition to that, all the video cameras can shoot 8K at once. You can even film 12-bit RAW content, which looks extremely promising. All cameras are going to be able to shoot 4K at 60 frames per second.

On the front, you have a massive 40-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture, so you can really take some great-looking selfies.

Massive Battery and Lots of Connectivity

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is sporting a beefy 5,000 mAh battery. As far as the connectivity is concerned, you are getting access to 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB tracking, and S-Pen.

Samsung has made sure that the phone is not short in terms of the specifications, and it has done a really great job at making sure of that.

Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the rest of the devices in the series, is finally available to pre-order starting today. The phone will be available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. In addition to that, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also available in Phantom Brown, Phantom Navy, and Phantom Titanium but these colors are exclusive to samsung.com.

Pricing and availability are as follows:

12/128GB: $1,199

12/256GB: $1,249

16/512GB: $1,379

Preordering the Galaxy S21 Ultra will net you the Galaxy Buds Pro along with Galaxy SmartTag, and the phones will be available to purchase on 29th January, later this month.