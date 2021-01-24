New Exynos Chipset Is in Development That’s Rumored to Target Apple’s A14 Bionic Performance

Though Samsung’s Exynos 2100 has improved considerably over the Exynos 990, the A14 Bionic continues to retain the top-ranking when pure performance is the name of the game. That doesn’t mean the Korean giant isn’t working behind the scenes to make its upcoming flagship SoC even better. In fact, a new rumor claims that the company wants to meet the performance target of the A14 Bionic, but it isn’t going to be easy.

Samsung and AMD Currently Working on Optimizing the Chipset - Tuning Is Rumored to Be Difficult at This Time

While the Exynos 2100 matches the Snapdragon 888 in pure CPU-only tests, an earlier speed test shows that performance drops when the GPU is stressed. That’s probably why Samsung seeks AMD's expertise to optimize the next chipset's performance and efficiency. A rumor posted on the Korean community website Clien claims that Samsung is developing an Exynos chipset to reach Apple’s A14 Bionic's performance target.

First Exynos SoC With AMD GPU Could Arrive in Q2, 2021 at the Earliest, as Samsung Rumored to Change Release Timeline

Now that’s an ambitious plan. The rumor also claims that the performance target can be increased depending on the release timeline. Now assuming if Samsung plans on announcing its new Exynos flagship SoC a little later, it can continue using AMD’s expertise to optimize that chipset’s power consumption and thermals. So far, tuning the silicon is problematic because Samsung might be facing difficulty reaching a balance between performance and power consumption.

However, the initial off-screen GFXBench numbers are very promising, even beating the numbers garnered by the A14 Bionic. Given below are the results if you wish to see an early comparison.

Unnamed Exynos chipset in development

Manhattan 3.1 - 181.8FPS

Aztec normal - 138.25FPS

Aztec High - 58FPS

A14 Bionic running in the iPhone 12 Pro

Manhattan 3.1 - 146.4FPS

Aztec normal - 79.8FPS

Aztec High - 30.5FPS

As you can see, an early performance run of this unnamed Exynos chipset shows it easily beats the A14 Bionic. However, the results were likely obtained with the SoC running at unrealistic power targets, so reducing the wattage appears to be the current goal for Samsung and AMD. According to a tipster, Samsung could announce its new flagship Exynos chipset with an AMD GPU during the first or second quarter of 2021.

We definitely look forward to seeing this chip in action after further optimizations take place. Maybe, just maybe, in a couple of months, we’ll have a real performance battle on our hands.

News Source: Clien