The Snapdragon 888 is Official, Will Be Powering At Least 14 Flagships

Qualcomm has gone ahead and lifted the curtains off the Snapdragon 888. Yes, not the Snapdragon 875 that we have all been waiting for. The announcement has taken place at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, and Snapdragon 888 is the next flagship that will power most of the flagships that will be released in 2021.

More details about the new chipset will follow later this week, but for now, we do have some information about what the device is going to be about. It does come with the third generation of X60 5G modem. The modem will sport global Sub-6 and mmWave connectivity, along with 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, and dynamic spectrum sharing.

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 888, Will be Coming to 14 Flagship Devices Next Year and Samsung is Not on the List

In addition to that, Qualcomm is also updating the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite of gaming optimizations and will include support for 144Hz displays. Qualcomm has noted that the Snapdragon 888 will deliver the "most significant upgrade" in GPU performance. We are also getting access to a sixth-generation AI engine with a redesigned Hexagon module, which will offer sizeable gains in AI-related use cases.

Moreover, the Spectra ISP has also received an overhaul. Qualcomm has talked about how it will allow you to take photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels a second or roughly 120 photos 12-megapixel, which happens to be a 35% increase over the previous generation.

As expected, the Snapdragon 888 will make its way towards the flagship phones starting early next year, and Qualcomm has given us the list of 14 manufacturers that will roll out their devices powered by this chip.

ASUS

Black Shark

Lenovo

LG

MEIZU

Motorola

Nubia

Realme

OnePlus

OPPO

Sharp

Vivo

Xiaomi

Surprisingly enough, Samsung is missing from the list, but we are unsure if that is just a rough number or Qualcomm has something against the Korean tech giant. If history is anything to put into perspective here, we should be seeing the devices with Snapdragon 888 start rolling out in February.

However, we also have to acknowledge that the S21 series is being announced in January, and the OnePlus 9 series in March, so we may not have to wait a long time before we get to see what the new chipset is going to bring.

Right now, we are more concerned about why Samsung's name is omitted from the list. Could this finally indicate that Samsung is going full in-house, or is there some internal power struggle brewing? Let us know what you think.

We will share more details about the new Snapdragon 888 as they become available later this week.