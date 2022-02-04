Galaxy S22 Ultra Rear View Design Gets a ‘Side by Side’ Comparison Against Note 20 Ultra, S21 Ultra

Less than a week remains for Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event to kick off, and by now, nearly all of you are well aware of how the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks. However, how does it compare in terms of design and size when placed side-by-side with the last-gen Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the current smartphone king from Samsung, the Galaxy S21 Ultra? You get to check it out right here.

All Three Models Sport the Same Size, With the Galaxy S22 Ultra Touting the Cleanest Finish

The Galaxy S22 Ultra looks to get the same camera arrangement as the current-generation Galaxy S21 Ultra, and it takes a page out of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s design by flaunting that boxier look. Sakitech was kind enough to provide this side-by-side rear comparison of all three premium smartphones, and if our readers were to take our opinion on which design we liked the most, we would go for the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s.

Galaxy S22 Ultra With Exynos 2200 Is Faster Than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Variant in Multi-Core Tests, but Only Just

Our decision is not based on the fact that it will be the newer model, but because it has the cleanest finish compared to the remaining two. When we say clean, we mean having a single-tone finish with no visible camera hump. Both the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra have a different finish where the camera array is present, and there is some form of a bump on both models.

With the Galaxy S22 Ultra, we are glad that Samsung is taking a ‘cleaner’ approach to aesthetics. Some may not like what the Korean manufacturer is up to, but everyone is entitled to their opinion. Let us hope that the Galaxy S22 Ultra impresses in functionality as much as it does in its form because that camera configuration looks darn impressive. According to previous information, the upcoming flagship will arrive with four rear sensors and one laser autofocus unit.

The primary shooter is reported to be able to capture images with a maximum of 108MP resolution, while ultrawide, telephoto, and periscope lenses are expected to be part of the hardware specifications too. As always, we will find out more during Galaxy Unpacked 2022, so stay tuned for more updates.

News Source: Sakitech