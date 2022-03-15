iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Now Available on Apple’s Refurbished Store, Starting From $619

Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro on its online store. To prevent confusion, the company is yet to add iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max models on the same store. If you do not mind picking these up but appreciate some decent savings in the process, you can pick from one of these.

iPhone 12 With 64GB of Internal Storage Is Available From $619 in the U.S. - Prices Will Pick up for the iPhone 12 Pro, and Increased Internal Memory

On Apple’s refurbished store, various iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are available, starting from 64GB of internal storage and a price of $619. Both have a 6.1-inch display, but with varying resolutions, different build materials, and other changes in the hardware specifications such as camera and RAM count. For the iPhone 12 Pro, the refurbished version starts from $759, but you get 128GB of internal storage and savings of $140. Both versions also support mmWave 5G, so that is a nice upgrade if you happen to purchase one in the U.S.

The most expensive version is obviously, the iPhone 12 Pro, but with 512GB of storage, and is available in both the Pacific Blue and Silver finishes, while carrying a price of $1,019, with savings of $180. According to Apple, all refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models come unlocked and are SIM-free. These variants will be provided to customers bearing a new battery, a new chassis, along with a new white box that includes all manuals, plus a USB-C to Lightning cable.





Since Apple stopped selling chargers with its iPhone 12 series onwards, you will not find this accessory as part of the packaging. All refurbished iPhones are also covered by Apple’s standard one-year warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. The technology giant assures that all of its refurbished products are thoroughly inspected, tested, and cleaned, and are virtually indistinguishable from brand new Apple products.