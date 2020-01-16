Galaxy S20 Specs, Performance Shown in New Benchmark; 12GB RAM Spotted

A small part of the Galaxy S20 specs have been highlighted in the latest benchmarking run, and it gives truth to an earlier rumor, which stated that all upcoming flagship models from Samsung would feature 12GB RAM as standard.

Additional Galaxy S20 Specs Show Processor’s Clock Speed, and Latest Android Version

A new benchmark spotted on Geekbench reveals more when it comes to the Galaxy S20 performance, as well as the specifications it’s expected to tout when Samsung unveils all members during its February 11 Unpacked event. According to the model number spotted on Geekbench, the handset that was part of the benchmark is the smallest variant of the Galaxy S20.

Galaxy S20+ Display Will Support 120Hz Refresh Rate, but Not at WQHD+ Resolution

A lot of the times, base models are benchmarked before the official launch of the flagship, and seeing as how the Galaxy S20 specs highlight the existence of 12GB RAM, a part of us is clapping with joy with the prospect of seeing this much memory, even on base models. Also keep in mind that a tipster earlier stated that it isn’t going to be any RAM, but the advanced and more efficient LPDDR5 variant, which is also costly to manufacture.

However, one thing to note is that this benchmark is a lot different than what was earlier reported. A couple of days ago, the Snapdragon 865 version of the Galaxy S20 was spotted on Geekbench, and it revealed much higher single-core and multi-core scores. The interesting to note here is that both benchmarks reveal the same processor clock speed, so our gut tells us that this particular model isn’t completely optimized yet to deliver the best results on a synthetic performance run.

Regardless, we have evidence showing that 12GB RAM is expected to be a part of the Galaxy S20 specs, but how much of a premium will Samsung charge for this upgrade? Looks like we’ll find out next month.

Source: Geekbench

