Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus Size Comparison Show Upcoming Flagship Is Bigger in Both Features & Dimensions

With its rumored 6.7-inch display, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a few millimeters away from reaching a ‘tablet territory’ display measurement but how big does it compare to the already existing Galaxy Note 10 Plus? Turns out the size difference is massive, so let us check out this Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus comparison in more detail so you know exactly what we mean.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus Size Comparison Also Shows the Upcoming Flagship Is Much More Curvier Around the Corners

Max Weinbach has been focused around the Galaxy S20 family for quite a while now, going far as to showcasing a size difference between the Galaxy S10 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Plus. Now he decides to come up with a Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus comparison with both models set side by side. However, instead of a retail Galaxy S20 Ultra unit placed next to the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, it’s a mockup of the upcoming flagship that we’re assuming is made with exact dimensions in mind.

Leak Suggests Top Galaxy S20 Ultra Model Will Have 16GB of RAM, Only Variant to Have microSD Card Slot

From this comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is not just larger than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus but it also sports a much curvier look, whereas Samsung’s 2019 flagship phablet has a boxier appearance. While everyone has their preference, I much prefer curved corners as they are less pointy, so it obviously means you won’t accidentally poke yourself or accidentally hurt a sensitive spot on your body.

S20 Ultra vs Note 10+ pic.twitter.com/tI3RppUnvk — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 15, 2020

It’s highly unlikely that the Galaxy S20 Ultra you see in the mockup will have the same camera arrangement, as @OnLeaks later came out with an updated render revealing the exact sensor positions. Thankfully, these look more uniform than before. Max Weinbach has also posted a hands-on video confirming that the Galaxy S20’s rear camera arrangement won’t look like it was inspired by a constellation arrangement, so at least Samsung is taking improved design choices into consideration.

As for when you can expect to see more Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus comparisons from us, we highly recommend you to wait for Samsung’s Unpacked event that’s scheduled to take place on February 11. After that, we’ll have a variety of updates just for you.

Source: Twitter (Max Weinbach)