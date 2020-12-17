Epic Games Store Holiday Sale Out Now with Unlimited $10 Coupons; Cities Skylines Is Free to Grab Today

The Epic Games Store Holiday sale for 2020 is out now, featuring lots of discounted games. We've compiled a list of some of the most interesting titles below, coupled with their discounted prices and sorted by alphabetic order.

That's not the final price on any of those games, anyway, as this new Epic Games Store Holiday sale once again features unlimited €10 coupons for all the titles that are €14.99 and above. This means you could get Dead Cells, as an example, for just €4.99 after the coupon.

Just remember that the coupons will only be redeemable until January 7th, 2021 at 11 AM Eastern Time.

Claim your first $10 Epic Coupon right now by signing in to your Epic Games account and clicking the “GET MY EPIC COUPON” button. You’ll receive your first coupon automatically if you make an eligible purchase or claim a free game during the promotion period. But what’s better than one Epic Coupon? More Epic Coupons! Earn another $10 Epic Coupon for each purchase eligible purchase you make on qualifying titles priced $14.99 and above. Speaking of which, we’ve got good news! The Browse section of the Store now includes new and useful filter tags, such as “Holiday Sale 2020” and “$14.99 and above”. Select these filters on the right-hand side to view all of the titles from the sale and see which ones are eligible for purchase using your $10 Epic Coupon.

There's also going to be a new free game available on the Epic Games Store for the next fifteen days, starting today with Cities Skylines. Admittedly, it isn't the newest game on the block since it originally launched in March 2015, but it's also a great city building game that sold over six million units (and this figure is now quite old, too, having been shared back in March 2019).