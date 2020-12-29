An Elder Scrolls TV Series Is Rumored to Be in Production at Netflix

Following an increased number of game adaptations coming soon to the big and small screen (Uncharted, The Last of Us, Borderlands, Brothers in Arms, Resident Evil, Assassin's Creed, Metal Gear Solid, Halo, Fallout), a new rumor shared by film critic and reporter Daniel Richtman via his Patreon page suggests an Elder Scrolls TV series could be in secret production at Netflix. The report, spotted by We Got This Covered, also goes on to say that this project will get as big of a budget as The Witcher, to say the least.

Bethesda's IP comes with huge, multi-millennia-spanning lore full of intricate details on divinities (Aedra and Daedra), races, and cultures that could easily be molded into an interesting, multi-season Elder Scrolls TV show.

Admittedly, this isn't the most solid source there is, but the possibility isn't really far-fetched if you think about it. Elder Scrolls is classic fantasy, and Netflix arguably does need to do something more in that regard if we look at the schedule. There's Shadow and Bone coming out in April 2021, as well as the second season of The Witcher and a limited prequel series (Blood Origin), but not much else that we know of.

On the other hand, Amazon's upcoming fantasy offerings include none other than The Lord of the Rings (set in the Second Era of Tolkien's universe), as well as The Wheel of Time (based on the saga of books by Robert Jordan), Havenfall (based on the works of Sara Holland), and Highfire (from Eoin Colfer, also known for Artemis Fowl), in addition to the original show Carnival Row.

From Bethesda's point of view, preparing production for an Elder Scrolls TV series would also make sense given that The Elder Scrolls VI is also in development. Releasing both around the same time and possibly in the same year could further ignite the hype machine on both ends of the entertainment medium.

If that's true, though, we might be in for a long wait. Bethesda Game Studios will release Starfield first, likely next year, and then the studio's usual three-year-schedule suggests a 2024 launch for TES VI. Until then, though, stay tuned.