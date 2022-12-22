Netflix Wants You to Pay More if You are Sharing Passwords

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the best streaming services and presents a solid case for itself. However, over the past couple of months, the platform has been trying to increase its revenue in several ways. After announcing a new, ad-supported tier to attract younger customers, the platform is now looking to monetize all people sharing passwords with their friends or family.

Netflix wants you to pay an additional $3 if you are sharing passwords outside your household

At the time of writing, Netflix has approximately 2233 million subscribers worldwide, and on top of the 223 million, 100 million households have access to the streaming service through shared passwords. The platform has been very lenient towards password sharing and its crackdown on those who share it; the plans are now slightly changing.

Based on a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will soon introduce a feature that will give users an additional $3 on top of their subscription fee if they share their password with someone not in the same household. But how will the company find out? It will be done through IP address, device ID, and activity on the account.

For those worried about losing access to Netflix's password sharing, that will not happen. However, users sharing an account will be asked for a verification code that they can get from the account's original owner. Once they have access to the content, they will keep seeing a message until the original account holder decides to pay the add-on fee.

There is inherently nothing wrong with this approach by Netflix. However, this raises the question of whether users will start canceling their subscriptions. This does seem highly unlikely because currently, Netflix has one of the most extensive libraries of original TV shows and movies, with several more coming, both in terms of new releases and renewals.

Are you willing to pay an additional $3 on top of the existing subscription plan, or will you ask your friends and family to get their own Netflix account? Let us know in the comments below.