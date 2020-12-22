Here’s Your First Look at the Upcoming Halo TV Series

The Halo TV series seems to be coming along swimmingly, despite delays brought on by COVID-19. Not only has the production resumed filming, but executive producer Kiki Wolfkill has shared a few behind the scenes photos to give fans a sneak peek at what's to come.

The photos show off a line of weapons, actress Jen Taylor, who will be offering her voice once more as AI Cortana, and what looks to be a disembodied hand wrapped in plastic. It's of unidentifiable origin, but you can bet whatever creature that lost it is none too happy right now.

Wolfkill spoke briefly on the upcoming series on the official Halo website.

"We were able to go back to Budapest a few months ago and resume production on the Halo television series! While we were able to cover a lot of ground during the pandemic 'hiatus', the thing we couldn't do while working from home was to actually shoot. So with a rigorous covid protocol in place and our fingers crossed, we picked up where we left off in March and were able to get some amazing footage in the can."

Wolfkill added that there are more updates expected in 2021 after sharing the "tiny sneak peek." It's unlikely the series itself will air next year, but the timing would certainly be right. We still don't know a lot about the show, but we do know a bit about its cast thus far. Its set to feature Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Charlie Murphy as Makee, and Jen Taylor as Cortana.

Here's hoping we get an extended look sometime soon -- and that it does right by the Halo universe.