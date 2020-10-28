Assassin’s Creed Netflix Live Action Series Announced by Ubisoft

Following the movie that released in 2016 featuring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, an Assassin's Creed Netflix live action series has now been announced to be in production.

Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television - Los Angeles, stated:

For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Original Series at Netflix, added:

We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.

The new live action series will be only the crown jewel of this new Assassin's Creed Netflix partnership, anyway. The deal actually includes multiple series, including animated ones and anime adaptations. As for the live action series, the producers (Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Film & Television) are right now beginning to search for the showrunner.

It may be a long wait, but at least Assassin's Creed fans are about to get a new chapter of the game series with Valhalla, due on November 10th.