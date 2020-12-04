Metal Gear Solid Movie Reportedly Casts Star Wars and Dune’s Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake

A movie based on Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid has been very slowly working its way through Hollywood for years now (Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts was attached to the project as early as 2014) and now it seems the film has finally landed a star. According to the folks at Deadline, Star Wars, Dune, and Ex Machina star Oscar Isaac is confirmed to be playing none other than Solid Snake.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard Isaac’s name attached to Metal Gear Solid. The actor is a big fan of the series and has been openly campaigning to star in the MGS movie for a while. Here’s what he had to say on the subject last year.

Kojima Productions Confirms a New Project Is in the Works

Metal Gear Solid, that's the one. I'm throwing my hat in for that one. With the video game thing, I think the trick will be how do you replicate the feeling of what it feels like to play a video game. I think where it goes wrong often is with the plots.

Isaac also met with MGS maestro Hideo Kojima last year…

J.J. Abrams and Oscar Isaac visited Kojima Productions. pic.twitter.com/XBmLzkcOTZ — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 9, 2019

So yeah, Isaac has been working pretty hard to will this into happening. That said, it’s hard to say when he’ll be able to fit it into his schedule, as he’s front-and-center in the new Dune franchise and will be joining the Marvel Universe as the star of the Moon Knight Disney+ series, just to name a few of his many projects.

As mentioned, the Metal Gear Solid movie will be directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, from a script by Jurassic World and Safety Not Guaranteed writer Derek Connolly. Longtime Spider-Man movie boss Avi Arad will be producing the movie. No word yet on when the movie might start filming.

What do you think about Oscar Isaac as Solid Snake? The guy’s a great actor, no doubt, but I’m not sure he quite fits the role. That said, I’m keeping an open mind.