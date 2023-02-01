Netflix Finally Shares How It Will Prevent Users From Sharing Passwords With Others

It's been a year since Netflix started its attempts at preventing users from sharing their accounts with others, and while the change is being tested in some countries, the details were scarce. That changes today as the platform has finally shared how this will work.

Netflix's latest plan for preventing account sharing is confusing at best

Netflix quietly updated its FAQ section on the website and clarified that people living in another house “will need to use their own account" if they want to access the platform. The webpage also says that if it detects the devices in separate locations, they "may be blocked from watching Netflix.”

If it's still unclear how Netflix will restrict account password sharing, the company has come up with a method of using IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity. These will help determine whether the device logged into your account is also connected to the primary location.

However, if Netflix detects a new device logged into the primary account but at a different location, it will issue a prompt asking for a temporary code, and that code will allow the user to log into that location for seven consecutive days - a rather strange idea. Thankfully, if you are traveling with your primary devices, such as a phone or a laptop, then using Netflix at different locations will not be an issue. However, things get a bit interesting. If you still want uninterrupted access to the platform, you will have to connect to Wi-Fi from the primary location at least once every month or 31 days.

To ensure uninterrupted access to Netflix, connect to the Wi-Fi at your primary location, open the Netflix app or website, and watch something at least once every 31 days. This creates a trusted device so you can watch Netflix, even when you’re away from your primary location. If you are away from your primary location for an extended period of time, your device may be blocked from watching Netflix. You can request a temporary access code to continue watching.

Thankfully, these changes will have no effect on the number of people who can access Netflix all at once with the same account.

In the future, you can expect Netflix to start changing password sharing and how it works. So, we will keep you posted as we hear more. Let us know what your thoughts are.