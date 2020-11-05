Starfield Is Rumored to Be Targeting a 2021 Release

Bethesda has yet to confirm when Starfield will be released, but the game is apparently releasing next year, according to rumors.

As reported on the ResetERA forums, ElectricalAd8659, the same person who shared the leaked Starfield screenshots last month, recently revealed that the game is targeting a 2021 release date.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is 130 GB+ on PS5/XSX, May Get Much Bigger With Updates

While we still do not know for certain that the leaked Starfield screenshots shared online in October are real, a recent finding suggests that they are, making ElectricalAd8659's claims somewhat reliable. Without an official confirmation, however, we have to take what's been revealed with a grain of salt.

Bethesda Studios employee wears a shirt seemingly confirming earlier Starfield leaks.https://t.co/Wn86AysGwx pic.twitter.com/SeT7sqrjBz — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) November 4, 2020

Very little is currently known about Starfield as of now. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the game will feature a new custom animation system that will set the game apart from all previous Bethesda RPGs.

For BGS, I've been busy replacing Havok Behavior with a custom animation system for Starfield and all future BGS console games. It features graph based editing, live monitoring, in game animation rewind tools, predictive foot ik with bone scaling and retargeting, high quality compression, and a very high level of performance.

Starfield is currently in development for yet to be confirmed formats. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.