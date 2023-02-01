Tomb Raider Reloaded Jumps On to iOS and Android

Even after so many series entries and ups and downs, Tomb Raider is one of my favorite gaming franchises. A franchise that I hold close to my heart and enjoy every chance I get. Today, the good news is that Tomb Raider Reloaded is making its way to the mobile platform pretty soon, and fans of the series will be able to enjoy the game without any hiccups.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is the first roguelike game in the franchise, heading to iOS, Android, and Netflix

For those wondering, Tomb Raider Reloaded is made in collaboration with developer Emerald City Games and is currently in the pre-registration stage. The game will be available on iOS and Android on February 14th, later this month, and at the same time, the game will also launch on Netflix, which will be included with all the memberships. iOS users can register the game from here, and Android users can do so by heading to Google Play Store. Registering now will grant you a unique golden version of Lara Croft's dual pistols.

You can check the reveal trailer below.

Here's an official statement for those wondering about the game.

Tomb Raider Reloaded takes players on an action-filled adventure as they jump into the boots of groundbreaking hero Lara Croft on her swan-diving, cliff-climbing, back-flipping quest to obtain the ancient Scion artifact, clearing ever-changing rooms filled with new and familiar enemies as well as hazardous traps and puzzles. Along the way, they’ll acquire run-specific boosts alongside permanent rewards, like XP modifiers, runes that improve Lara’s stats, and manuals used to unlock and upgrade her outfits, such as her fan-favorite bomber jacket. As players progress through each level, they can stack perks to enhance Lara’s abilities, and even craft weapons to upgrade her arsenal.

Tomb Raider Reloaded will be the first roguelike game in the franchise. So, if that is your brand of fun, you would be more than happy with the game. As mentioned before, the game will be available to everyone on iOS, Android, and Netflix on February 14th, later this year.