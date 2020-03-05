The Last of Us HBO Series in the Works, Series Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Will Write

Naughty Dog has long been at the forefront of cinematic storytelling in video games, and it seems Hollywood is taking notice. Sony’s Uncharted movie is finally moving ahead, and now The Hollywood Reported has revealed The Last of Us is set to become an HBO television series. Now, as you may recall, a The Last of Us movie was announced years ago, but according to IGN, this new TV show will replace that project.

The Last of Us HBO series will be written and executive produced by series co-creator Neil Druckmann, as well as Craig Mazin, who created the critically-acclaimed HBO miniseries Chernobyl. Needless to say, it’s very rare for video game creators to actually be involved in movie or TV adaptations of their work. According to Mazin, Druckmann being involved was a no-brainer…

Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.

Of course, Druckmann was equally complimentary of Mazin.

From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us. With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Last of Us HBO series will cover the events of the game, and maybe a few things from the upcoming sequel. It will certainly be interesting to see how closely they stick to the original script. I eagerly anticipate/somewhat dread the mainstream TV watcher’s reaction to the story’s infamous ending. What do you think? Will The Last of Us hold up as a TV show?

Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part II hits PS4 on May 29.