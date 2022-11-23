Netflix Reportedly Working on AAA PC Third-Person Action RPG

Here's something we weren't counting on at all: Netflix is apparently working on a triple-A third-person action roleplaying game. So far, the company had made no indication that it would be going in this direction with its gaming efforts. They famously started with mobile games, targeting a lineup of 50 mobile titles to be available to subscribers by the end of this year. Last month, Netflix said it would seriously explore cloud gaming options, but that's not what this is about. On the other hand, this new project is indeed being developed by the recently founded Los Angeles studio, which features former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny as its leader.

Several job openings for key positions like Art Director, Technical Director, Lead Artist, Senior Producer, Game Director, and Lead Engineer reveal key information on the upcoming game.

For instance, the Game Director listing lets us know the targeted platform (PC) and the fact that Netflix is looking at some post-launch live service operations. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be a multiplayer game, by the way, if we look at Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

We’re looking for a creative and highly-skilled Game Director to help us forge the game direction and creative vision on a brand-new AAA PC game. As Game Director, you will be the creative leader of one of Netflix’s first generation of internally developed original games. You will provide the vision and direction for the game from the concept phase through production, launch, and live operations.

The Lead Engineer listing reveals the genre but also tells us that Netflix is going for something akin to the God of War reboot and sequel with close-camera high-fidelity melee combat.

Netflix is building a new internal game studio to incubate and build an exciting new 3rd person action RPG. Games development: Experimenting and prototyping combat interactions, with an eventual goal of providing close-camera high-fidelity melee combat.

The new game will also have to be developed considering the high likelihood of transmedia opportunities (that is to say, Netflix adaptations). Last but not least, all job openings make it clear that the AAA action RPG will be developed using Unreal Engine technology. It's safe to assume they are referring to Unreal Engine 5 at this point in time.

Netflix Game Studio's project may not reveal itself for at least a couple more years, given that the team is being built right now, but we'll be sure to keep an eye on any further rumors and leaks on the project. Stay tuned!