2020 iPad Pro Case Leak Shows Large Rear Camera Cutout, Most Likely to Accommodate Three Sensors

Alleged 2020 iPad Pro case images have been shared on Twitter today by known concept creator Ben Geskin. As most of you know, Apple is expected to launch new models later this year, eventually succeeding the powerful slates launched back in 2018. This time, they’ll fetch more upgrades.

Shape of the Cutout Implies the 2020 iPad Pro Lineup Might Share the Same Camera as the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

The squarish camera cutout is perhaps the biggest giveaway that the 2020 iPad Pro will feature an upgraded camera system. Where the 2018 iPad Pro models only shipped with a single rear camera, the two models, one featuring a 12.9-inch display and the other with a smaller 11-inch screen are both said to ship with a triple rear sensor array. There’s also the possibility of Apple retiring the 12.9-inch model and introducing a 12-inch version in its place with the same camera, so we’ll have to wait and see if that rumored plan comes to fruition.

New iPad Pro With Similar Triple Camera, Slim Bezels, and Premium Design Shown in Latest Renders

Judging from the size of the cutout, we believe that the 2020 iPad Pro models will sport the same camera belonging to the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and that will be one heck of an upgrade. There’s also a smaller microphone hole present on the case, along with a tiny cutout right at the bottom. Just like the 2018 models, we expect to see a Type-C USB port here, as well as the option for any 2020 iPad Pro model to be hooked up to an external display.







While these look like proper cases for the upcoming models, there’s no way to substantiate Ben Geskin’s claims that these will actually belong to the 2020 iPad Pro. For now, we want you to treat this leak with a pinch of salt and await further confirmation. With Apple’s media event rumored to take place on March 31, we expect both iPad Pro models will be unveiled there, along with with the iPhone 9, Apple’s high-end headphones, Tile-like AirTags, and a wireless charging pad.

If you want a closer look at what the company’s upcoming premium tablet will look like, be sure to check out these CAD renders, as these also show that triple rear camera upgrade.

Will you skip picking up a 2018 model and upgrade to a 2020 iPad Pro? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Twitter (Ben Geskin)

