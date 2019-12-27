2020 iPad Pro Design, Triple Camera & More Shown in Latest Renders

What was rumored to arrive in 2019, is slated for a launch next year. The 2020 iPad Pro design of both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions can be seen in the latest renders, revealing one major upgrade that we’re excited to see from the upcoming tablets. The 2018 iPad Pro lineup was already leaps ahead of the competition, and that’s exactly the reason why Apple has an unparalleled market share.

2020 iPad Pro Design from the Front Looks the Same as the 2018 Models; New Addition Is the Rear Camera Module

You all know, and appreciate the effort that OnLeaks makes in bringing out these renders and on this occasion, he’s partnered with iGeeksblog to bring to you the 12.9-inch and 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro ones. According to OnLeaks, the dimensions of the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro is around 248mm x 178.6mm x 5.9mm (or 7.8mm instead of 5.9mm if you include the rear camera bump).

Mini LED Technology Rumored to Be Found in 2020 iPad Pro and Future 16-inch MacBook Pro

The 2020 iPad Pro design from the back, particularly the rear camera module is a lot different than what we’ve seen in a previous mockup. It looks like the previous dummies were just prototypes and Apple could have decided to stick with this orientation instead. Since both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models feature what looks to be the same triple camera module belonging to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, we can believe for now that they will sport the same 2019 flagship phone lineup’s optics solution.

































This means that we’re pretty much looking at one primary 12MP camera, a 2x telephoto unit, along with an ultrawide sensor. So far, there’s no tablet on the market that offers this kind of camera hardware. Looking at Apple’s dominating stand in this particular segment, the company will have another upgrade to showoff, which should entice customers. Of course, these upgrades are to be had at a price and to experience that impressive camera array, Apple could charge a premium, but there’s a silver lining in all of this.















Seeing as how the 2018 iPad Pro range is already available at a discounted price, the launch of the 2020 iPad Pro family should bring the price down of the previous models by a higher amount. Apple is also said to be exploring the use of mini LED backlighting for its MacBook Pro and iPad lineup, so it will be exciting to see the benefits thanks to incorporating new display tech.

We’ll also be looking forward to the new custom silicon Apple has been working on. Considering that the A12X Bionic was nearly capable of matching blow-for-blow with a 6-core Intel mobile processor, it will be interesting to see what the A13X or A14X will be capable of achieving. As for the front, it looks like the 2020 iPad Pro design is any different compared to their predecessors. The part covered by the bezels will most likely house a bevy of components for Face ID and that’s about it.

