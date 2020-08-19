2020 iPad Pro Update With A14X Bionic, 5G Support, and More, Could Arrive as Early as September

News of Apple introducing upgraded 2020 iPad Pro models have been circulating for months now, with a previous update talking about these slates featuring the powerful A14X Bionic fabricated on TSMC’s 5nm node. While it was mentioned that the new tablets would arrive in late 2020, no month was mentioned. Now, a new report states that updated iPad Pro models could arrive as early as September, and if the timing is right, it could mean they could be a part of the iPhone 12 keynote.

The Updated iPad Pro Models Could Also Be the First from Apple to Tout mini-LED Screens

If a report from MyDrivers is to be believed, the Chinese media has said that updated 2020 iPad Pro models could arrive between September and October. This can potentially mean that the new slates may be a part of Apple’s iPhone 12 keynote reportedly happening next month, though one tipster mentions that the company may only unveil the low-cost iPad 8 armed with an A12 Bionic.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Now Officially Worth More Than the GDP of 187 Individual Countries

It’s also not confirmed if the updated iPad Pro models will outright replace the previously launched tablets featuring the A12Z Bionic or if they will be positioned above this series. MyDrivers reports that it’s the latter, but we’ll still wait and see what Apple’s official plans are. There are also reports that these may be Apple’s first 5G-ready iPad models, supporting mmWave networks, as well as getting upgraded mini-LED screens.

However, before we get excited, there is also previously published info stating that due to the ‘complex design’ of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro’s mini-LED screen assembly, the product might get delayed to 2021. Notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also reported that Apple’s first 5G-ready iPad Pro models will arrive next year, so for the time being, there’s a ton of uncertainty in the air as far as releases go, but we’re sure things will clear out in the near future.

For now, we recommend treating this Chinese report with a pinch of salt and like always, we’ll be back with more updates in the near future.

News Source: MyDrivers