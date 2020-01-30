Apple in 2020: Wireless Charging Mat, High-End Headphones, AirTag and More

Apple will be launching a number of brand-new products in 2020 which include a wireless charging mat, high-end wireless headphones, AirTag, iPhone SE 2, new iPad Pro and updated MacBooks with scissor keyboards.

This information has come from a new note by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has sources in Apple's supply chain in China. According to Kuo, a number of new Apple products are in the pipeline for this year. This list includes a new wireless charging mat, iPhone SE 2, MacBooks with scissor keys and thinner display bezels, new iPad Pro, ultra-wideband equipped AirTag and high-end Bluetooth headphones.

AirTag was expected to launch last year, but the fourth quarter passed without its launch. Code was found in iOS 13 which confirmed how AirTag will work with iPhone 11. Due to the use of ultra-wideband technology, it will allow finding objects with an accuracy of a few centimeters. However, it is possible that Apple delayed the launch for AirTag to put more focus on Apple TV+ roll out. Even iPad Pro, which was expected to get an update with A13x processor and triple camera system, was not released in the Q4 2019.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this news is that Apple is working on a smaller wireless charging mat. Apple had previously worked on AirPower but never released it to the public, despite announcing it alongside iPhone X. The company said that AirPower did not meet its standards. Apple had an ambitious plan for the number of coils that AirPower would ship with, however, sources said that there were issues with overheating and cost of production, which meant that it was canceled. Perhaps the new ‘AirMat’ might be Apple’s solution to AirPower’s issues.

iPhone SE 2, or iPhone 9, is expected to start production in February, with its official launch in March. The phone is expected to have the same design as iPhone 8, with a cheaper price tag but the latest camera tech and A13 processor from Apple. Its low price might make it Apple’s most popular iPhone in 2020.

As expected, Apple will also be updating its MacBook line-up with features similar to the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Perhaps the most eagerly awaited update is for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It is expected to get a new scissor mechanism based keyboard, thinner display bezels and improved thermal performance.

Even though the company owns Beats, it has been long rumored that Apple would release its own Apple-branded wireless headphones. The headphones will have noise-cancellation and will compete against premium brands like Bose. However, Apple recently launched Beats Solo Pro, which are the best Beats headphones ever, as per reviews. So one has to wonder, why would Apple want to release a competitor to one of its own products? Apple’s AirPods have been a runaway success around the world, and they might want to capitalize on its sales to sell more headphones. ”AirPhones”, anyone?

Kuo had earlier shared that iPhone SE 2 will launch in March, however, the production will be affected because of Coronavirus. Around 20 Apple suppliers have shut down their production in China due to the deadly virus.

via 9to5Mac