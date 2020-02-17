iPhone SE 2 Launch Date Said to Be April 3; Apple’s Media Event May Take Place by the End of March

An Apple media event is rumored to be held somewhere during the end of March, and that comes as no surprise as that month is perhaps the most common for the technology giant to make an appearance. However, what’s not common is the iPhone SE 2 launch date. Previous rumors have stated time and time again that the low-cost model will be unveiled at the end of March. However, a German website had something else to report.

Surprising, the iPhone SE 2 Launch Will Happen After the Media Event

According to iPhone-ticker, a German-based site, the low-cost iPhone SE 2 will launch on April 3, but before that, an Apple media event is said to be held earlier. This is a rather strange thing to hear, as the iPhone SE 2 launch, or iPhone 9, depending on what you’re used to calling the upcoming model, was said to arrive in March. Now, iPhone-ticker hasn’t mentioned if April 3 will be the date when the iPhone SE 2 will officially release or get unveiled by Apple, so we’ll have to wait for a final confirmation going into next month.

iPhone SE 2 to Have a Slightly Bigger Display Than iPhone 8 While Maintaining Same Design, Says Report

As for Apple’s media event, there are a lot of things to look forward to. One of them is the 2020 iPad Pro lineup, which should comprise up of the Apple A14X Bionic silicon as well as a triple rear camera upgraded highlighted in previously leaked CAD renders. This camera upgrade for both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models is said to provide a more versatile solution as well as improve the AR capabilities of the tablets. The design is said to remain the same and before you ask, no we don’t expect these slates to be equipped with mini LED screens.

There’s also the possibility of the Apple media event unveiling a wireless charging mat, as well as Apple’s Tile-like AirTags item trackers. If we’re lucky, Apple might even refresh the 13-inch MacBook Pro, but this time, the notebook may sport the company’s more durable Magic Keyboard like the one present on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

There’s a lot to look forward to when it comes to both the Apple media event and the iPhone SE 2 launch, so let us know which product you’re excited to see, down in the comments.

Source: iPhone-ticker