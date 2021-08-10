Refurbished 2020 iPad Pro Models Now Available From Apple, Prices Start From $609

Apple has started selling refurbished versions of its 2020 iPad Pro line, which includes both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models. The company introduced its previous-generation flagship tablet family back in March 2020, and in 2021, these were replaced by the M1 iPad Pro series.

You Can Get up to a Savings of $200 on the Refurbished 2020 iPad Pro Models

With prices starting from $609 for the 11-inch model with 128GB storage, customers can see a $90 price cut. However, if they opt for the 12.9-inch model with the same internal memory, they can get a $200 discount, bringing the price down to $749. In our opinion, getting the larger version makes more sense as you are getting a better deal, not to mention increased screen real estate for getting work done while also enjoying some media consumption and playing games on a larger display.

The 2020 iPad Pro line was the first to feature a LiDAR camera for depth-sensing and AR capabilities. The same sensor made its way to the M1 iPad Pro family. While these refurbished models are slower than current-generation models thanks to the new M1 chip, the A12Z Bionic SoC powering the previous-generation versions is no slouch, delivering high-performance-notebook-like performance while running in an extremely thin package and delivering exceptionally high battery life.

The A12Z Bionic is an iterative update to the A12X Bionic running in the 2018 iPad Pro models, with the only difference being that the A12Z Bionic features one extra GPU core if that matters to you. However, it will likely be more important for you to know that these refurbished 2020 iPad Pro models come with one-year warranty from Apple. The company claims that customers will receive a brand new device paired with a fresh battery, with all new manuals and accessories.

Refurbished devices reportedly go through a rigorous testing period, with the repair, repackaging, and cleaning process allowing the 2020 iPad Pro models to look nearly identical to new tablets. Prices and availability will fluctuate, so if we were you, we would start browsing right away.

