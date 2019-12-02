Mini LED Technology Could Be Used for 2020 iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro

Building on a previous report, renowned TF International Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo is back with more expectations regarding the use of mini LED technology in Apple’s upcoming products. In a new note seen by MacRumors, Kuo has spoken about the advantages the new display tech will bring to the table.

Mini LED Technology Could Eventually Be Replaced by microLED in the Distant Future

Earlier, Kuo said that he expects the Cupertino giant to reveal its first iPads and MacBooks with mini LED technology between Q4 2020 and H1 2021. That’s evidently a broad timeframe, but completely understandable, given that this is a nascent technology and suppliers may encounter problems, as reported before. However, in his new note, Kuo has given a more specific timeline, which implies that perhaps manufacturing issues are under control, at least for now.

iPad Pro With 3D Sensing Camera & iPhone SE 2 to Launch in First Half 2020

Kuo claims that Apple is currently planning to release around four to six products sporting the new and improved mini LED technology, the first of which will be the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It will reportedly be underpinned by an A14X chipset and is expected in the third quarter of 2020. After that, the company is tipped to introduce a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a mini LED display in the fourth quarter of next year. This will be followed by the remaining products, all of which are expected to arrive before 2022 ends.

Prior to this, Kuo had said that Apple wants to replace OLED with mini LED technology because it doesn’t suffer from burn-in issues. In today’s note, he mentioned some more advantages such as reduced eyestrain and the elevation of entertainment experience thanks to improved colors and contrast. That’s probably because users will no longer have to worry about leaving an image motionless on the screen for too long. Previously, he also stated that this technology will allow the company to make thinner and lighter products.

Other than that, the use of mini LED technology will also help Apple reduce its reliance on Samsung as it will instead supposedly procure components from LG, Avary/ZDT, Epistar, Radiant, and TSMT. Since mini LED technology is still in its infancy, we expect future Apple products to be pretty expensive that will end up featuring the new display. Later on, as more manufacturers follow in the footsteps of Apple, the cost will likely come down, as it does for all advancements.

Source: MacRumors

iPad Pro

