Apple’s AirPods X Generation Priced at $399.99 Apparently Found in Target’s Inventory Database

Following the release of the $249 AirPods Pro, it would make a lot of sense for Apple to release high-end over-ear headphones for the masses. Apparently, a leaked Target inventory database reveals that those headphones might be called the AirPods X Generation.

Target Employees Said ‘Placeholders for New Products Are Common’, Meaning Apple’s AirPods X Generation Launch Date Might Be Close

YouTuber Jon Prosser shared an image on Twitter, claiming Apple’s upcoming headphones popped up in Target’s inventory system and are called the AirPods X Generation. Priced at $399.99, these are significantly more expensive than the AirPods Pro, making then possibly the best audio flagship accessory Apple has to offer in the near future.

Prosser also states that there are three different SKUs listed for this product, meaning that the AirPods X Generation might be offered in different colored versions. Additionally, AppleInsider spoke to Target earlier, and the staff members stated that placeholders for new products were common practice and that the pricing information is usually accurate. However, the actual product name can be different. This can mean that the name you’re reading at this current time as AirPods X Generation might be called something else during the official product announcement.

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this ? Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. ? Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

Apple has earlier been reported to launch a pair of high-end headphones, and it looks like the technology giant’s upcoming March 31 media event is the ideal venue for the showcasing of that product. Aside from this, Apple is also rumored to launch the iPhone SE 2, with a previous leak showing that it will be called the iPhone 9. There’s also a possibility the company unveils a wireless charging mat, along with the company’s Tile-like AirTags.

The company’s 2020 iPad Pro launch might also take place during the same media event, so assuming all of this is true, we should be looking at multiple products in the near future. Coming back to the AirPods X Generation, or whatever they might be officially called, for $399.99, do you think you’ll prefer them over the AirPods Pro or any other premium over-ear headphones?

