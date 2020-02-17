2020 iPad Pro Launch Expected in March, but Production Has Reportedly Been Slow in Ramping up

The last iPad Pro iteration was announced back in 2018, meaning it will be almost two years since Apple would have introduced a refresh. Thankfully, a fresh report talks about a 2020 iPad Pro launch happening in March. While that’s the good part, this information also states that production has been slow to pick up, and that’s due to a number of reasons.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro Launch May Happen on time, but Production May Get Impacted Thanks to the Coronavirus Outbreak

A report from DigiTimes was spotted by MacRumors, but it's behind a paywall. Fortunately, the little tidbits that were uncovered, talk about the 2020 iPad Pro launch happening ‘around March’. This is the same month when the technology giant is expected to announce the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9, as various rumors call it. March is Apple’s usual timeframe when it comes to a media event.

5G iPad Pro Launch Expected to Take Place in Late 2020 – 5nm A14X Bionic Will Likely Power These Models

While the event may go on as planned, it’s the 2020 iPad Pro’s production phase that might take a hit. According to the claims of this report, the slowdown in production is due to the Lunar New Year holiday, along with the coronavirus epidemic possibly playing a role. Fortunately, this slowdown is expected to be temporary, as suppliers have already commenced production of the model ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The output of the slate is expected to pick up after April, at least according to industry sources.

For those that are unaware of what the 2020 iPad Pro launch will hold, previously leaked CAD renders show that Apple will stick to the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen sizes that it introduced back in 2018. However, this time instead of a single rear camera, there’s going to be a triple sensor array for both models, allowing for more imaging and video capture options, coupled with improved AR capabilities.

However, it’s not confirmed if these are the same two models that were talked about in another rumor. According to that info, a 5G-ready iPad Pro lineup powered by Apple’s A14X Bionic will arrive later this year, with support for mmWave technology. Perhaps the early 2020 iPad Pro models might arrive with the powerful A14X Bionic silicon, but without 5G support. It’s possible an updated version of these tablets arrive in late 2020, but with a standalone 5G modem either from Qualcomm or one designed by Apple.

Of course, we’ll update you on anything and everything related to the 2020 iPad Pro launch. For now, we’d love to hear what you want to see from Apple’s upcoming media event down in the comments.

