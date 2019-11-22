iPhone 12 Specs Rumored to Include 6GB RAM, 3D Camera, 5G & More

When it comes to the iPhone 12 specs, there’s currently limited information surrounding all three potential models for 2020 other than the fact that all three of them are expected to be fueled by Apple’s A14 silicon. Fortunately, the coming months will hold some exciting new information for all us, with the latest one being that the two premium models may arrive with 6GB of RAM.

Putting the iPhone 12 Specs Aside, Fresh Rumors Also Talking About iPhone SE 2 Production Timeline

According to information gathered by MacRumors via research note, Barclays associates traveled to Asia and later shared their expectations surrounding the iPhone 12 specs. According to them, both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature 6GB RAM. That’s up from 4GB RAM present in the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. While nothing is confirmed at this point, it’s also possible that the cheapest iPhone 12 version features 6GB of RAM, meaning customers who end up picking the base model will be able to take advantage of the same multi-tasking benefits that come with having more memory in a device.

Apple iPhone 12: Rumors, Features, Specs, Release Date, & More

Additional iPhone 12 specs include mmWave and sub-5GHz support for increasing 5G performance and in case you didn’t know, all upcoming models from Apple are expected to feature a Snapdragon X55 modem. Also, while we’ve heard rumors that the upcoming iPhone series will feature a camera upgrade, the new report claims that a rear-facing 3D sensor is expected on the two pricier models. As for the iPhone SE 2 launch, it’s expected to happen by the end of March 2020, with the latest report stating that production of the affordable handset should begin by February of next year.

The affordable iPhone SE 2’s specs include a design similar to the iPhone 8, which may include a 4.7-inch screen, followed by a Touch ID home button, an A13 Bionic SoC, and a $399 starting price tag. Do keep in mind that while all of this info sounds exciting, you should treat it with a pinch of salt for now, and when the new year starts, we’ll have more updates for you.

Image Credits: Ben Geskin

Source: MacRumors