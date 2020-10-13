You Save up to 50% on a Variety of Razer PC Gaming Peripherals for Prime Day 2020

Razer has a swath of PC gaming gear that can be had for up to 50 percent off and it’s all thanks to Prime Day 2020. One of them is the Razer Death Adder in Mercury White, and with this gaming mouse costing only $19.99 during Prime Day, it can become an excellent addition to your PC. We also have the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed, which is a wireless gaming mouse that comes with upgraded switches and is regarded as one of the best in the business.

If you prefer gaming using a licensed controller instead, you can also get the Razer Wolverine Ultimate, or the slightly cheaper Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition, assuming your preference lies with gaming controllers and not the traditional mouse and keyboard. Simply stated, there are lots of peripherals for you to choose from, and they aren’t just limited to gaming mice, gaming keyboards, and gaming controllers.

You have also those large gaming pads, as well as headsets and microphones if you enjoy streaming and uploading gaming content. Do keep in mind that these price cuts are only valid for Prime Day 2020 so you’ll have to hurry with your purchases.

Here are some more deals from Prime Day 2020 that you should definitely check out.