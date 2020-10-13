Now's the right time to invest in a brand new pair of AirPods. Currently, the AirPods Pro are available for just $199 whereas the regular AirPods are going for $114.

AirPods Pro Currently Just $199 and AirPods 2 Selling for $114 for Prime Day 2020 Deals

There's no right or wrong time to buy the AirPods. But if there was supposed to be a right one, then Prime Day 2020 is the day you should make the move. For just a couple of days, you can pick up a brand new pair of AirPods Pro for just $199, whereas the AirPods 2 with the wired Charging Case is currently selling for just $114. Both are insane deals and ones which you should consider.

The AirPods Pro are the ones which you should pick up if you are super interested in having all the bragging rights. They include noise-cancellation, an in-ear design, a sleeker charging case, Spatial Audio and more. These will set you back just $199.

Active noise cancellation for immersive sound

Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you

Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit

Sweat and water resistant

Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

The Wireless Charging Case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life

The AirPods 2 feature the iconic design which we have all come to love over the years, and they feature the same pairing method as the Pro model which is fast and swift, super quick switching between devices and an impressive battery life of 24 hours.

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) - Was $159, now just $114

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $199

Check out more Prime Day 2020 deals below: