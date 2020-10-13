2020 Razer Blade 15 Gets a Massive $300 Discount on Prime Day Well as a Free Download Copy of Marvel’s Avengers

The Razer Blade 15 is an expensive piece of gaming hardware but on Prime Day 2020, the powerful notebook gets an impressive $300 discount on Amazon. Its 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display is super-responsive and is also color accurate for when you want to carry out some light photo or video editing. Also, when playing the latest esports titles, that high refresh rate will come in real handy.

Coming to the other specifications, they are impressive too for a gaming laptop that now costs $1,299.99. The 2020 Razer Blade 15 features a Core i7-10750H, sporting a total of six cores and 12 threads running at a maximum speed of 5.00GHz. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of NVMe SSD, both of which are upgradeable. You also have a second NVMe SSD slot to increase your existing storage.

For graphics performance, you get an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM and it’s more than sufficient to play the latest AAA titles at the highest visual settings possible. The best part of this deal is that you get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers that will be available for download and valid until 10/31/2021, giving you plenty of time to avail this AAA game. The build quality of the 2020 Razer Blade 15 is impeccable and that glass trackpad will ensure smooth scrolling throughout the entire display.

You also get a single Thunderbolt 3 port with which you can attach a high-resolution monitor or if you want even more graphics performance, you can hook up an eGPU enclosure and get more frames per second. All of this you’re getting in a package that costs $1,299.99 for Prime Day 2020 but you’d best hurry because there’s no telling how many units are available.

