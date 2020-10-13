You can save $100 on a brand new DJI Mavic Mini Combo and Osmo Pocket. Looking for a Mavic 2 Zoom instead? You can save $90 on it.

Save Up to $100 on a Brand New DJI Mavic Mini, Mavic 2 Zoom and Osmo Pocket this Prime Day 2020

There are a ton of cameras to choose from. But if you are looking for something that literally flies, then DJI has all the bases covered with their products. Right now, you can pick up the DJI Mavic Mini for a decent discount of $100 on the Combo pack. Mavic 2 Zoom, on the other hand, is also discounted, and you can pick it up for just $1,349, saving you $90 instantly. Want a regular stabilized camera for vlogging instead? The Osmo Pocket can be yours for just $299.

What's great about the Mavic Mini on sale here is that it's not the regular 'drone only' package. This is the complete Combo pack which includes extra batteries, a charger to charge them up on the go, prop guards, carrying case and so much more. For just $399, it's an insane deal.

The compact yet powerful Mavic Mini camera drone is the perfect creative companion capturing your moments in a way that effortlessly elevates the ordinary

The Mavic 2 Zoom sits on the 'pro' side of the spectrum and packs a camera which is not only great, but features two times optical zoom so you can get a close-up shot of anything. And since the Mavic 2 Zoom flies using OcuSync, therefore expect legendary range as well.

Powered by a 1/2.3-inch 12MP sensor with up to 4x zoom, including a 2x optical zoom (24–48 mm), 4 the Mavic 2 Zoom camera drone is all about dynamic perspectives.

Last but not least, the Osmo Pocket is essentially a camera with a built-in 3-axis gimbal. It shoots 12-megapixel photos, can record 4K video and it is amazingly compact. Take this on your next trip and shoot stunning videos.

Lightweight and portable: as the smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera DJI has ever designed, the compact and intelligent OSMO pocket turns any moment into a cinematic memory

Buy DJI Mavic Mini Combo - Was $499, now just $399

Buy DJI Mavic 2 Zoom - Was $1,439, now just $1,349

Buy DJI Osmo Pocket - Was $399, now just $299

