Save up to 39% on Brand New, Unlocked Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Models for Prime Day 2020 [Prices Start From $449]

If you’re not interested in getting the Pixel 5, or the Pixel 4a 5G, perhaps Google’s 2019 flagship lineup, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will interest you. To be honest, why wouldn’t they, because they’ve been heavily discounted on Amazon and with prices starting from only $449 for the brand new and fully unlocked versions, you’re sure to make one of these your daily drivers.

The Pixel 4 with 64GB of internal storage is available for $449, while the 128GB variant of the Pixel 4 XL is available for $649. The Just Black and Clearly White versions are available on Amazon and their 90Hz P-OLED screens will deliver that buttery smooth scrolling while also providing users with adequate battery life to last the entire day. Both models are powered by the Snapdragon 855 and feature 6GB RAM.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are also famous for their rear-dual-camera setup, sporting a 12MP + 16MP configuration, while the front houses a single 8MP sensor plus a ToF unit as well. Since both models are running stock Android, they will deliver the smoothest Android experience possible and aside from this, both handsets are also eligible to receive multiple software and security updates for several years.

With their pricing starting from just $449, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which were regarded as flagships back in 2019 have become ever so affordable for the masses.

