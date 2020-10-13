Save $75 on the Powerbeats Pro this Prime Day, Features Apple’s Stunning H1 Chip
The mighty Powerbeats Pro are also seeing a discount this Prime Day and you can pick them for just $174.95.
Prime Day 2020 Will Save You $75 on a Brand New Pair of Powerbeats Pro in Black
Powerbeats Pro are not AirPods, but in a way they still are thanks to the H1 chip under the hood. Thanks to that chip, they pair instantly with an iPhone and iPad, offer the same convenience of switching between devices.
The fun doesn't end there as these earphones feature 9 hours of battery life on a single charge, compared to AirPods' 5 hours. That is a massive jump, especially if you love wearing headphones for extended periods of time.
Totally wireless high-performance earphones in black
Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
Adjustable, secure-fit ear hooks for lightweight comfort and stability
Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running
Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and auto play/pause
Features the Apple H1 headphone chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts
Compatible with iOS and Android
Right now, you can pick up the Powerbeats Pro for a low price of just $174 if you opt for the black version. Other colors are discounted too, but you can expect to pay $199 for them.
Buy Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones - Was $249, now just $174
