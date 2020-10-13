Prime Day 2020 Deals on Chromebooks: Save Up to 20%
Amazon has a bunch of great deals on Chromebooks, saving you up to 20% on excellent and capable models this Prime Day 2020.
While buying a laptop, there are two obvious choices: PC or a Mac. But, not everyone needs all the features which a PC or a Mac offers. If you find yourself just browsing the web, or checking emails, then a Chromebook is more then enough for you. And this Prime Day has a lot of great deals, savings you up to 20% on extremely capable models.
Buy ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2 in 1 Laptop - Was $499, now just $399
Buy Acer Chromebook 514 - Was $349, now just $299
Buy Acer Chromebook 714 CB714-1WT-3447 - Was $599, now just $509
Buy Google Pixelbook Go - Was $1,399, now just $1,199
All of the models listed above run the latest version of ChromeOS and are fully capable of running Android apps as well. If you are well invested in the world of Android then it is a good idea to pick one of these Chromebooks up.
