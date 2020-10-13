Sony WH-1000XM4 With Industry-Leading Noise Cancellation Is Down to Its Price for Prime Day 2020 [$25 Gift Card Included]

What do you get when you pair Sony’s WH-1000XM4 along with a $25 gift card from Amazon? The answer, one of the best deals from Prime Day 2020. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is an updated version of the WH-1000XM3, and these were already regarded as one of the best wireless over-ear headphones when they first launched and retained that title for many years. The WH-1000XM4 take a step forward when it comes to noise cancellation and audio quality.

For starters, it delivers better noise-blocking capabilities than its predecessor, and it’s all thanks to the new Bluetooth Audio SoC, which can detect outside noise over 700 times per second and a new algorithm for its dedicated QN1 noise-canceling processor. The Sony WH-1000XM4 also take advantage of a technology called Digital Sound Enhancement Engine. In short, it upscales compressed music files and brings them closer to their high-res version.

Another way Sony’s WH-1000XM4 are better than the WH-1000XM3 is when it comes to comfort. The new headphones ship with a slimmer cushion, with the shape providing a better fit. In addition, Prime Day 2020 also gives you the opportunity to purchase the new, premium headphones in the black and silver versions, so if you’re looking to personalize, you get two finishes in return.

Unfortunately, the discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 and the $25 gift card will likely be valid for today and tomorrow, while Prime Day 2020 is still active, so make sure that you make a purchase as early as possible.

Here are some more deals from Prime Day 2020 that you should definitely check out.