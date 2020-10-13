Prime Day 2020 has coughed up a wonderful deal on a 32-inch Toshiba smart TV with built-in Fire TV for just $199.

There are a ton of televisions to choose from in 2020, with most of them offering all sorts of weird and wonderful features like HDR, 4K, Dolby audio and whatnot. But, if you need something that doesn't create too much technical noise, then this deal from Toshiba is exactly what you need.

This television on sale features a 32-inch display with a resolution of 720p. It has Fire TV built right in, which means it has all the smarts you can expect a smart TV to have. This gives you access to services such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu and so much more.

The included remote features voice support, meaning you can ask Alexa to search movies and TV shows as well. And if you have a smart home setup going on, you can obviously control it all using this TV.

Voice remote with Alexa: Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Endless Entertainment: Watch over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Access your favorite content: Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen.

